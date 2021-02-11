Multiple crashes reported on area highways after more snow falls on the Miami Valley

Multiple crashes reported Thursday morning resulted in lane and highway closures after snow continued to fall in the Miami Valley region.
A crash involving a semi around 5:50 a.m. closed I-70 west in Clark County near Enon Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It is not clear if any injuries were reported.
Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.
A crash involving a semi closed I-75 south at US 35 west in Dayton. Dayton police noted that the closure will likely last several hours as crews work to investigate.
A third crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. and closed the left two lane on I-75 south after Nicholas Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Traffic is backed up on both I-70 west in Clark County and I-75 south in Dayton.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.