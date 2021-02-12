Greenville man killed in head-on Preble County crash Thursday night

A 26-year-old Greenville man died following a head-on crash on US 127 near Orphans Road in Preble County Thursday night.
Around 9:48 p.m. a Ford Taurus was going north on US 127 when the driver lost control due to snow on the road, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. Taurus went left of center and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
The driver of the Taurus, 20-year-old Gillian Barcy of Greenville, suffered serious injuries and was transported by MedFlight to Kettering Medical Center. A passenger, 26-year-old Justin Barcy, also of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Silverado, 50-year-old Josef Pfister of Utica, was taken to Reid Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed US 127 for nearly three hours as the sheriff’s office investigated.
North Central EMS, West Manchester Fire Department, Eldorado Fire Department and Eaton Fire and EMS responded to the crash.
The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.
At least one other fatal crash was reported in the Miami Valley on Thursday.
Around 6 a.m., a Honda Civic and Freightliner commercial truck side-swiped each other on I-70 west in Clark County.
The Civic went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, partially ejecting the driver, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Caleb Runyeon, 20, of Cleveland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi truck driver and his passenger were not injured in the crash.