Missing: Teen with autism last seen Tuesday in Dayton

Local News | 28 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police issued a missing critical alert for teen with autism and other health issues last seen on Tuesday on Oxford Avenue.

Hanna Hightower, 18, was wearing a gray hoodie, purple pajama pants and brown boots.

She is 5′2 and 120 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone who sees Hightower should call 911.

