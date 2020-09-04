Missing: Teen with autism last seen Tuesday in Dayton

Dayton police issued a missing critical alert for teen with autism and other health issues last seen on Tuesday on Oxford Avenue.
Hanna Hightower, 18, was wearing a gray hoodie, purple pajama pants and brown boots.
#MissingCritical - Hanna Hightower, 18 was last seen on Oxford Ave. on 9/1/20.
She is 5′2 and 120 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone who sees Hightower should call 911.