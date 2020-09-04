Missing: Teen with autism last seen Tuesday in Dayton

#MissingCritical - Hanna Hightower, 18 was last seen on Oxford Ave. on 9/1/20. She is 5'2", 120lbs. and has autism & other health issues. She was last known to be wearing a grey hoodie, purple pajama pants, and brown boots. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/Vwg1Bs7xgq