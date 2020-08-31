Moment of silence today for those who died by overdose

“Addiction recovery is a process that continues for a lifetime. Treatment works and people recover. It is important for everyone to know that. No one has to be alone in their fight for recovery. It is important to reach out for help, which is available in many various ways to gain support and guidance in their journey,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley.

Explore Bill could make remote addiction treatment permanent

Through July of this year, 201 people died from suspected overdoses in the county, up 30% from 154 deaths reported last year during the same period, the Dayton Daily News previously reported. Overdoses continued to rise statewide last year but had leveled off in Montgomery County the past two years after peaking in 2017 when 566 people died. While overdose deaths were already on the increase this year — up 22% in January and February — they rose 33% since March when compared to last year.

If someone is experiencing stress or anxiety they can call the Miami Valley Warmline at (937) 528-7777, Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., for free and confidential mental and behavioral health peer support services.

For access to immediate help 24/7, the public can call Samaritan Behavioral Health Crisis Care at (937) 224-4646 for linkage to treatment and care options.

Another resource that is available is the GetHelpNow Montgomery County app that provides information about mental health and addiction services in Montgomery County.

Explore Ohio law dramatically increases access to overdose reversal meds

The Community Overdose Action Team was established to address the opioid and heroin epidemic in Montgomery County. The goal is to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are lead agencies in the effort to combat the epidemic