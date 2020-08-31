Moment of silence today for those who died by overdose

Dayton and Montgomery County residents are encouraged by the Community Overdose Action Team to pause for a moment of silence at noon today , to remember those who have lost their lives to drug overdose and addiction.
During 2019, suspected overdoses took an estimated 4,100 lives in Ohio, including 285 in Montgomery County.
International Overdose Awareness Day is an opportunity to reflect on practical ways to prevent overdose in our community, according to a statement from the Community Overdose Action Team, which said overdose is preventable and knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose does save lives.
To recognize the day, Montgomery County and the City of Dayton will both be issuing proclamations. And that evening, the Montgomery County Administration Building and the City of Dayton’s I-75, Monument, Fifth St, Stewart St. and Webster St. bridges will be illuminated in purple.
“We have seen a steady increase of overdoses during the current COVID-19 pandemic but there is hope,” said Jeff Cooper Montgomery County Health Commissioner. “With the support and encouragement of family members, loved ones and members of the community, those who face addiction can find the help they need.”
“Addiction recovery is a process that continues for a lifetime. Treatment works and people recover. It is important for everyone to know that. No one has to be alone in their fight for recovery. It is important to reach out for help, which is available in many various ways to gain support and guidance in their journey,” said ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley.
Through July of this year, 201 people died from suspected overdoses in the county, up 30% from 154 deaths reported last year during the same period, the Dayton Daily News previously reported. Overdoses continued to rise statewide last year but had leveled off in Montgomery County the past two years after peaking in 2017 when 566 people died. While overdose deaths were already on the increase this year — up 22% in January and February — they rose 33% since March when compared to last year.
If someone is experiencing stress or anxiety they can call the Miami Valley Warmline at (937) 528-7777, Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., for free and confidential mental and behavioral health peer support services.
For access to immediate help 24/7, the public can call Samaritan Behavioral Health Crisis Care at (937) 224-4646 for linkage to treatment and care options.
Another resource that is available is the GetHelpNow Montgomery County app that provides information about mental health and addiction services in Montgomery County.
The Community Overdose Action Team was established to address the opioid and heroin epidemic in Montgomery County. The goal is to reduce the number of fatal overdoses. Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are lead agencies in the effort to combat the epidemic