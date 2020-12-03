Montgomery County audit confirms election results

Montgomery County Board of Elections workers audit the results of the Nov. 3 general election. Credit: Josh Sweigart Credit: Josh Sweigart

Starting Wednesday and ending Thursday, election workers manually counted the ballots. One Democrat and one Republican sat at each table, wearing masks with a clear partition between them. They separated the ballots into separate stacks for each candidate before counting them. Then then traded spaces and checked each other’s work.

“The conclusion of today’s (audit) shows the Montgomery County Board of Elections correctly tabulated and certified the true results of the 2020 General Election,” Harsman said via email after the audit concluded Thursday. “Therefore, the 2020 Presidential Election in Montgomery County is officially completed!”

Greene County started its post-election audit this week and will finish it next week, according to elections officials there.

LaRose said the state has put in place backup measures and plans such as not waiting until after the election to count absentee ballots that helped the election run smoothly.

“For the last two decades, every time Ohio holds a presidential election the whole world is looking over our shoulders, and that’s not the case in these other states,” LaRose said. “They’re just not used to national attention when they hold elections. Ohio is, and as a result of that, we’ve upped our game over the last two decades.”