Montgomery County: Foley retains clerk of courts seat

Mike Foley, the Republican incumbent Montgomery County clerk of courts, held off Democratic challenger Zach Dickerson on Tuesday.
Foley received 55% of Tuesday’s vote and his 25,106-vote margin is greater than the combination of outstanding absentee and provisional ballots remaining to be counted.
Foley, of Oakwood, first ran for the position in 2012, losing to Democrat Greg Brush. Brush was then re-elected in 2016 but retired in the middle of that four-year term, prompting a 2018 election to fill out the remaining two years on Brush’s term. Foley won that election over Russ Joseph, who was later named Montgomery County treasurer.
Dickerson, a Miami Twp. resident, currently sits on the Miami Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals and is chairman of the Montgomery County Democratic Party’s Rules Committee. He ran in 2018 for an Ohio House seat, losing the 42nd District race to Republican Niraj Antani.
The county clerk’s office is responsible for receiving and maintaining legal documents for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Court, two county municipal courts, the state’s Second District Court of Appeals and five auto title offices. The clerk oversees a budget of about $9.5 million and has a staff of about 105 employees, according to the county’s 2020 budget.
The clerk of courts job will pay $113,000 in 2021, according to the auditor’s office.