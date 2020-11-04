Montgomery County: Foley retains clerk of courts seat

Foley received 55% of Tuesday’s vote and his 25,106-vote margin is greater than the combination of outstanding absentee and provisional ballots remaining to be counted.

Foley, of Oakwood, first ran for the position in 2012, losing to Democrat Greg Brush. Brush was then re-elected in 2016 but retired in the middle of that four-year term, prompting a 2018 election to fill out the remaining two years on Brush’s term. Foley won that election over Russ Joseph, who was later named Montgomery County treasurer.