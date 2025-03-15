Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Butler County

A 31-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hanover Twp. late Friday.

Butler County dispatch said the call came in at 10:55 p.m. for a report that a motorcyclist was struck by a truck on Millville-Oxford Road and Reily-Millville Road, according to Butler County dispatch.

A 31-year-old man operating a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was transported to an area hospital by medical helicopter where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man was not yet released as the accident is still under investigation by Butler County deputies.

The driver was traveling north on Oxford-Millville Road when it crossed into the southbound lane. The rider went off the the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and was then hit by a truck, a blue Honda, which left before deputies arrives on scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

