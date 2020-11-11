NEW DETAILS: Court rules in Kettering convicted killer’s appeal of judge’s decision

In adult court, Gregory faced murder charges, but was sentenced to 11 years in prison minus time served after being convicted on lesser charges.

Gregory has been in custody since shortly after the Sept. 4, 2016 shooting of the 16-year-old Bowers, who died two days later.

During his trial, Gregory admitted to firing the shot authorities said killed Bowers, called an innocent bystander by several witnesses and court officials.

Bowers was shot in the head while driving away from a confrontation he and Gregory were not directly involved, court witnesses said.

Bowers and Gregory were both with separate groups of friends and both sides were involved in a dispute that began at AlterFest earlier that day, witnesses said.