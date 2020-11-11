NEW DETAILS: Court rules in Kettering convicted killer’s appeal of judge’s decision

An appeals court has issued a ruling in the case of a Kettering man sentenced to prison in the killing a Fairmont High School student.
The 2nd District Court of Appeals in Dayton ruled a juvenile court’s ruling that Kylen Gregory was not amenable to rehabilitation in that system after the 2016 Kettering shooting death of Ronnie Bowers “was not an abuse of discretion.”
The decision, written by Judge Jeffrey M. Welbaum, affirmed Judge Anthony Capizzi’s ruling last year to send the case back to adult court, where Gregory - 16 at the time of Bowers' death - was convicted and sentenced.
Had the case stayed in the Montgomery County juvenile system, Gregory, now 20, would have been freed on this 21st birthday, court officials said.
In adult court, Gregory faced murder charges, but was sentenced to 11 years in prison minus time served after being convicted on lesser charges.
Gregory has been in custody since shortly after the Sept. 4, 2016 shooting of the 16-year-old Bowers, who died two days later.
During his trial, Gregory admitted to firing the shot authorities said killed Bowers, called an innocent bystander by several witnesses and court officials.
Bowers was shot in the head while driving away from a confrontation he and Gregory were not directly involved, court witnesses said.
Bowers and Gregory were both with separate groups of friends and both sides were involved in a dispute that began at AlterFest earlier that day, witnesses said.