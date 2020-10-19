X

NEW DETAILS: Kettering outlines options for return to school amid coronavirus

Kettering schools has been holding remote-only instruction since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools due to the coronavirus. FILE

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF

Credit: TREMAYNE HOGUE / STAFF

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The Kettering City School District has outlined three options for student instruction as part of its return-to-school framework for the second quarter.

The options, according to the district’s website, include:

•Option 1: In-person four days a week, one day of remote learning.

•Option 2: Hybrid two days a week in-person, three days a week remote.

•Option 3: Remote learning.

ExploreTRAFFIC: Ohio 48 work in Kettering to close traffic lanes on route linking Dayton, south suburbs

Kettering schools has been holding remote-only instruction since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools due to the coronavirus.

If in-person options are not acceptable due to health concerns, families may choose to stay remote with a Kettering teacher, according to the district.

The in-person options would operate on different schedules, with preschool students returning Nov. 9, according to the district.

ExploreEARLIER: Oakwood inclusion group looks to learn from ‘divisive’ forum topics

Both the elementary and secondary schools will follow a hybrid regimen from Nov. 9-20 before returning for four days a week starting Nov. 30, according to the website.

“Kettering City Schools believe it is important for students to transition back to face-to-face learning on a hybrid schedule,” the plan states.

“This schedule will allow the building administrators and staff to teach students protocols and procedures that will help keep students and staff safe during in-person learning,” according to the plan.

ExploreEARLIER: 312-unit Centerville luxury apartment complex nearing completion

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.