NEW DETAILS: Kettering outlines options for return to school amid coronavirus

Kettering schools has been holding remote-only instruction since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools due to the coronavirus.

If in-person options are not acceptable due to health concerns, families may choose to stay remote with a Kettering teacher, according to the district.

The in-person options would operate on different schedules, with preschool students returning Nov. 9, according to the district.

Both the elementary and secondary schools will follow a hybrid regimen from Nov. 9-20 before returning for four days a week starting Nov. 30, according to the website.

“Kettering City Schools believe it is important for students to transition back to face-to-face learning on a hybrid schedule,” the plan states.

“This schedule will allow the building administrators and staff to teach students protocols and procedures that will help keep students and staff safe during in-person learning,” according to the plan.