JUST IN: New restaurant planned in Kettering at former Norton’s site

KETTERING — A new Asian restaurant is planned for a Wilmington Pike building that has been vacant for years.
Michael Cui’s Restaurant has plans to expand the dining space at the former Norton’s at 2505 Wilmington Pike by adding patio space, records show.
The plans include “significant remodeling to the building and the site inside and outside,” Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.
About 3,000 square feet of patio dining space will be added north and east of the building, which has 4,700 square feet, Robillard said.
A building permit has been issued, Robillard said, with work expected to begin within a month.
The building has been vacant since 2009, when Norton’s moved to the former Lincoln Park Grille adjacent to Fraze Pavilion.
The sports bar and restaurant had been at the Wilmington Pike site for 24 years.