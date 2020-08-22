New Exhibit at Reds Hall of Fame and Museum features over 200 banners from over the years

At the “Root the Reds Home” exhibit, pennants from games sch as the 1919 World Series, the 1978 Tour of Japan and the 1988 All-Star Game in Cincinnati will all be on display, a release from the Cincinnati Reds reported.

Visitors can learn about origins and evolution of pennants, how the first pennants were made and the concepts of winning a pennant and being involved in a pennant race, the release said.