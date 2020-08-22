X

New Exhibit at Reds Hall of Fame and Museum features over 200 banners from over the years

CINCINNATI - OCTOBER 1990: Cincinnati Reds pennants are shown during the 1990 World Series against the Oakland Athletics at Riverfront Stadium in October 1990 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
By Micah Karr

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum opened a new exhibit that features over 200 pennants and banners from the team’s championship seasons, spanning just over 100 years.

At the “Root the Reds Home” exhibit, pennants from games sch as the 1919 World Series, the 1978 Tour of Japan and the 1988 All-Star Game in Cincinnati will all be on display, a release from the Cincinnati Reds reported.

Visitors can learn about origins and evolution of pennants, how the first pennants were made and the concepts of winning a pennant and being involved in a pennant race, the release said.

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Anyone who visits the museum is asked to reserve time to attend.

