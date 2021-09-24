New Kroger Marketplace store nearing completion in Springboro

In addition a 14-pump fueling station is also under construction in front of the current store at 725 W. Central Ave. The new store will have a redesigned entrance as well as a drive-through pharmacy and a separate queuing area for picking up groceries.

“All of the departments have been expanded and will offer more products than before,” she said.

Moore said hiring for the new store has already “kicked off” and that it is already 85% staffed.

“We’re continuing to hire for a number of positions such as store and courtesy clerks, department heads and store managers,” Moore said. “We expect to have 250 employees at the high end.”

Construction started in January and earlier projects had the new store opening in November.