New Kroger Marketplace store nearing completion in Springboro

SPRINGBORO — Construction workers are entering the home stretch of transforming a former Kmart store into a new Kroger Marketplace store here.
Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Cincinnati-Dayton Division, said the opening of the new 90,298 square-foot store is “coming soon” but did not give an exact date.
The store, located at 624 W. Central Ave., is at the opposite end of the shopping center from where the current Kroger store is operating. Kroger also owns the shopping center property where a restaurant and another business are located.
Moore said the new store, which is about 30,000 square-feet larger than the current 56,065 square-foot store, will feature much of the same products and merchandise shoppers can find in the larger Marketplace stores located in Middletown and in Austin Landing.
The new store will feature a Starbucks Coffee location, a sushi bar, a pizza bar, and Murray’s Teas, which is also a Kroger brand, Moore said.
In addition a 14-pump fueling station is also under construction in front of the current store at 725 W. Central Ave. The new store will have a redesigned entrance as well as a drive-through pharmacy and a separate queuing area for picking up groceries.
“All of the departments have been expanded and will offer more products than before,” she said.
Moore said hiring for the new store has already “kicked off” and that it is already 85% staffed.
“We’re continuing to hire for a number of positions such as store and courtesy clerks, department heads and store managers,” Moore said. “We expect to have 250 employees at the high end.”
Construction started in January and earlier projects had the new store opening in November.