New owner buys Harco plant in Moraine for $3.2M

A new owner recently purchased the Harco Manufacturing plant in Moraine for nearly $3.2 million, according to local property records.
The plant at 3535 Kettering Blvd. sold last week from Kettering Woodbine LLC to Moraine 3535 Kettering LLC, a foreign limited liability corporation. The building sold with near 18 acres.
The sale price was $3.16 million.
The building houses auto parts manufacturer Harco Manufacturing Group LLC. In 2015, Chinese manufacturer Sunsong Holdings Inc. acquired Harco, which had been founded in 1976. Harco makes automotive brake hose assemblies serving the original equipment manufacturing market from the 311,000-square-foot facility. At the time, Harco had about100 employees.
The plant is a former Delphi facility. Harco moved there from Englewood in 2008.
A message seeking comment was left with the Harco general manager.