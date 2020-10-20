X

New owner buys Harco plant in Moraine for $3.2M

The Harco Manufacturing building, near the corner of Encrete Lane and Hoyle Place in Moraine.

Local News | 24 minutes ago
By Thomas Gnau
Site is a former Delphi facility off Kettering Boulevard

A new owner recently purchased the Harco Manufacturing plant in Moraine for nearly $3.2 million, according to local property records.

The plant at 3535 Kettering Blvd. sold last week from Kettering Woodbine LLC to Moraine 3535 Kettering LLC, a foreign limited liability corporation. The building sold with near 18 acres.

Harco Manufacturing, 3535 Kettering Blvd. Montgomery County property records

The sale price was $3.16 million.

The building houses auto parts manufacturer Harco Manufacturing Group LLC. In 2015, Chinese manufacturer Sunsong Holdings Inc. acquired Harco, which had been founded in 1976. Harco makes automotive brake hose assemblies serving the original equipment manufacturing market from the 311,000-square-foot facility. At the time, Harco had about100 employees.

The plant is a former Delphi facility. Harco moved there from Englewood in 2008.

A message seeking comment was left with the Harco general manager.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.