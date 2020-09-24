New report shows 34 COVID cases tied to 15 local schools

The Ohio coronavirus school dashboard released Thursday showed a slight increase in COVID-19 cases tied to local schools, with 34 new cases reported from Sept. 14-20, compared with 26 cases the week before.
Two school districts accounted for nearly half the local cases last week, as Springboro reported eight new student cases, and Troy reported two new student cases and five new staff cases.
Thirteen other schools in the five-county Dayton area reported cases (eight public school districts, four private schools and one career tech center), but none of them reported more than two cases last week.
The dashboard is the result of an ODH order this month requiring schools to report cases to their county health department within 24 hours of learning of the situation.
Gov. Mike DeWine has said schools' cases likely will reflect what’s going on in the community, so the fact that a school has a COVID-19 case doesn’t necessarily mean they did anything wrong.
Montgomery County schools reported zero cases for Sept. 14-20, after reporting only one case the previous week.
The dashboard says cases involving students and staff who are working remotely are not included. About half of Montgomery County’s public school districts are holding classes fully online — more than in other counties — but several districts as well as many private schools are doing in-person classes.
NEW CASES REPORTED SEPT. 14-20
(Not cumulative — does not include previously reported cases)
Warren County
Springboro — 8 students
Carlisle — 2 students
Bishop Fenwick — 2 students
Miami County
Troy — 2 students, 5 staff
Tipp City — 2 students
Upper Valley CC — 2 students
St. Patrick — 1 student, 1 staff
Piqua — 2 students
Piqua Catholic — 1 staff
Troy Christian — 1 staff
Greene County
Beavercreek — 1 student, 1 staff
Fairborn — 1 student
Greeneview — 1 staff
Xenia — 1 student
Preble County
National Trail — 1 student, 1 staff
Montgomery County
No new cases reported