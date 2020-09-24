X

New report shows 34 COVID cases tied to 15 local schools

Danielle Romine, K-6 curriculum director for Troy City Schools, wishes fifth-grader Brayden Clark and kindergartner Raelynn Clark a happy school year after they picked up Chromebook computers for online learning.
Credit: Jeremy P. Kelley

By Jeremy P. Kelley
Numbers reported last week were higher than previous week, according to Ohio Department of Health

The Ohio coronavirus school dashboard released Thursday showed a slight increase in COVID-19 cases tied to local schools, with 34 new cases reported from Sept. 14-20, compared with 26 cases the week before.

Two school districts accounted for nearly half the local cases last week, as Springboro reported eight new student cases, and Troy reported two new student cases and five new staff cases.

Thirteen other schools in the five-county Dayton area reported cases (eight public school districts, four private schools and one career tech center), but none of them reported more than two cases last week.

The dashboard is the result of an ODH order this month requiring schools to report cases to their county health department within 24 hours of learning of the situation.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said schools' cases likely will reflect what’s going on in the community, so the fact that a school has a COVID-19 case doesn’t necessarily mean they did anything wrong.

Montgomery County schools reported zero cases for Sept. 14-20, after reporting only one case the previous week.

The dashboard says cases involving students and staff who are working remotely are not included. About half of Montgomery County’s public school districts are holding classes fully online — more than in other counties — but several districts as well as many private schools are doing in-person classes.

NEW CASES REPORTED SEPT. 14-20

(Not cumulative — does not include previously reported cases)

Warren County

Springboro — 8 students

Carlisle — 2 students

Bishop Fenwick — 2 students

Miami County

Troy — 2 students, 5 staff

Tipp City — 2 students

Upper Valley CC — 2 students

St. Patrick — 1 student, 1 staff

Piqua — 2 students

Piqua Catholic — 1 staff

Troy Christian — 1 staff

Greene County

Beavercreek — 1 student, 1 staff

Fairborn — 1 student

Greeneview — 1 staff

Xenia — 1 student

Preble County

National Trail — 1 student, 1 staff

Montgomery County

No new cases reported

