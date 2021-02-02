New tools launched to report suspected ID theft related unemployment fraud

Identity theft related unemployment fraud became rampant after some rules were changed to quickly get financial assistance to an unprecedented number of Ohioans left out of work by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Identity theft is a widespread national challenge. Many Ohioans have become victims, and their identities used to file fraudulent unemployment claims in both the traditional unemployment and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs,” according to a release from ODJFS.

“Last month, ODJFS issued 1.7 million 1099-G tax forms to individuals in whose names unemployment benefits were paid in 2020. Many of those individuals were never paid unemployment benefits and did not know their identity had been compromised until they received a 1099-G form.”