New XT6 looks to get Cadillac on the right path

Were it not for the Cadillac emblem on the grille, it’d be hard to tell which brand it was. And that’s still where Cadillac needs to regain its groove. In today’s world of SUVs and crossovers you must stand out, especially if you’re a premium brand.

The performance of the XT6 wins me over. The 3.6-liter V6 engine with the 9-speed automatic transmission skates that fine line between just enough power and performance with refined, quiet comfort. The XT6 is not pokey, even off the line. The transmission offers smooth shifts with very overheld revs.

The engine is good for 310 horsepower and 271 lbs.-ft. of torque. Off the line it’s adequate, but not exhilarating.

Far too many seven-passenger SUVs achieve that seven-passenger limit in name only. But the XT6 offers legitimate space for seven passengers as even adults will be comfortable enough in the third row. Overall, the cabin is high-quality and shows a marked improvement for Cadillac. The interior’s touchpoints were where Cadillac had gone astray, but they’re back on the right path with the XT6.

It is chock full of technology including smartphone accessibility through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system is easy to use, which gives Cadillac a leg up on many in the luxury SUV segment (I’m talking to you, Lexus and BMW). I liked the previous CUE system, but the new infotainment system, which stands for Cadillac User Experience, is outstanding. This current iteration becomes one of my favorites.

My tester had a base price of $54,695. Options like the platinum package, technology package, night vision and driver assistance features added special wow features to the XT6 including leather trim, microfiber headliner, 20-inch polished wheels and a 14-speaker sound system, to name a few. As tested, my XT6 had a final MSRP of $71,600.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 with all-wheel drive has an EPA rating of 17 mpg/city and 24 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of driving through the suburbs and a little on the highway, I averaged 20.1 mpg.

I’m pulling for a resurgence from GM’s luxury brand. Cadillac has always been something special. I hope that with new direction, new leadership and new vehicles like this XT6 that Cadillac can find its way back. If this SUV is any indication, Cadillac is on the right path.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2020 CADILLAC XT6