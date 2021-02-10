Newly renovated Xenia Bob Hope Auditorium opens to public

The renovation of the auditorium includes entirely new stage and house lighting, Rosebrand stage curtains, upgraded sound and projection technology and updated and accessible seating for nearly 700 people. The floor have also been completely replaced. The projection and sound systems also have been updated.

Travis Matson, a theater teacher at Xenia High School, said that these improvements to the projection and sound systems will allow the department to create backdrops for performances. The sound system is the same used to create professional productions around the world, he said.

New equipment in the Bob Hope auditorium. CONTRIBUTED

The total cost of the renovation cost about $600,000. The project is being funded through the district’s permanent improvement funds. The Doug Adams Trust also made a $30,000 donation to support the auditorium project.

Xenia High School held an open house Wednesday to showcase the newly renovated auditorium.