No charges pursued in Miami County childcare sex investigation

Miami County prosecutors have closed an investigation without pursuit of charges against a childcare center employee accused of sexual misconduct in summer 2019
Andrew Cain, 37, of Troy was arrested and faced one felony charge of gross sexual assault for alleged illegal activity at JJJ Childcare on Archer Drive in Troy. The center was owned by Cain’s father, police said.
Investigation reports alleged a 10-year-old girl told police Cain “touched” her inappropriately as she was sitting on his lap during a free play time at the childcare facility. The incident reportedly occurred July 10, 2019, and was reported July 19, 2019.
County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Kendell confirmed the case against Cain was closed.
“We have reviewed this case thoroughly and had additional work done. Nevertheless, the evidence is insufficient in such that I do not have a good faith basis to proceed, which is both a legal as well as ethical requirement,” Kendell said.
“As a result, the case will be closed and not reopened unless new evidence is discovered, which would then warrant giving it another look,” he said.
The JJJ Childcare license was suspended in August 2019 by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and later revoked.
“The license for this program was revoked Sept. 20, 2019, via settlement and we have not received any additional information regarding this program,” said Tom Betti in the Office of Communications of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services