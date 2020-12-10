Northmont schools to go to remote learning for a week following winter break

Northmont City Schools announced that all students will go to remote learning after winter break for a week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases believed to be caused by holiday family gatherings.
The switch in learning models is to monitor the number of cases and ultimately slow the spread of the virus.
The district is currently operating on a blended learning model with in-person sessions Monday through Thursday and everyone remote on Friday. Students will remain in-person until the start of winter break. When winter break begins on Jan. 4, students will take classes remotely.
“When we come back from winter break we’ll come back that first week remote and then we’ll jump back into our regular plan which is Monday through Thursday with Friday being remote,” said the districts information officer Jenny Wood.
The district noted they have had many cases following Thanksgiving pushing them to believe the same trend will be true for winter break. The week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, the district noted 37 new cases including seven remote students and eight staff members.
“What we’re noticing when we came back from Thanksgiving break was we had a lot that first week back from break so we’re kind of assuming that we’ll see that same trend that first week back. There might be many cases and once we get back face to face we should be good again,” she said.
Wood said they didn’t choose a remote model after Thanksgiving but thinks that it is appropriate to do it for the coming break.
Students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11.