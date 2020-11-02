OASIS positions Fairborn’s Peerless for new wins

Through its joint venture with SierTeK, Ltd — SierTeK-Peerless Joint Venture — Peerless can also seek work in OASIS pools that give government customers access to the combined capabilities of both companies.

“OASIS is truly a win-win program — the government gets the efficiency of pre-screened companies for new contracts, and high-quality companies like Peerless find a wealth of new opportunities in areas where we have tremendous depth and expertise,” Peerless President Michael Bridges said in the company’s announcement Monday. “Our employees work hard to provide great service and great value to all our customers and it’s gratifying to see that recognized by the award of this important contract.”

“Through OASIS, Peerless has won millions of dollars' worth of work supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Global Strike Command, and Air Force Research Laboratory,” Peerless said.

Peerless has grown to over 500 employees and over $100 million in annualized sales.