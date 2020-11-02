OASIS positions Fairborn’s Peerless for new wins

Fairborn-based defense contractor Peerless Technologies is celebrating a chance to compete in the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) program.
This positions the company to compete for billions of dollars of new federal work.
Peerless and 41 other top-rated companies were added to the Unrestricted Pool 1 group, according to the General Services Administration, Peerless said Monday.
OASIS is a multi-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity vehicle that is the only government-wide contract for complex professional services, including program management, consulting, logistics services, engineering, scientific and financial services.
Since the program began in 2013, the government has awarded over 1,500 task orders worth more than $20 billion.
Through its joint venture with SierTeK, Ltd — SierTeK-Peerless Joint Venture — Peerless can also seek work in OASIS pools that give government customers access to the combined capabilities of both companies.
“OASIS is truly a win-win program — the government gets the efficiency of pre-screened companies for new contracts, and high-quality companies like Peerless find a wealth of new opportunities in areas where we have tremendous depth and expertise,” Peerless President Michael Bridges said in the company’s announcement Monday. “Our employees work hard to provide great service and great value to all our customers and it’s gratifying to see that recognized by the award of this important contract.”
“Through OASIS, Peerless has won millions of dollars' worth of work supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Global Strike Command, and Air Force Research Laboratory,” Peerless said.
Peerless has grown to over 500 employees and over $100 million in annualized sales.