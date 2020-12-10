ODOT crews to conduct litter pick-up ‘blitz’ on I-75, SR 129 in Butler, Warren counties

Ohio Department of Transportation crews will be conducting a litter pick-up “blitz” along the Interstate 75 corridor through Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties.
ODOT maintenance facilities will be picking up litter along I-75 and state Route 129 between the interstate and Hamilton this week and next.
“Litter is an eyesore and a constant problem along Ohio’s roadways, and combatting it this year has been especially challenging given the lack of resources and manpower,” ODOT said.
The department said that efforts to pick up litter have slowed recently due to coronavirus limitations, such as other priority road work and social distancing restrictions putting a hold on outside assistance.
Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions.