Ohio-born: New Acura TLX production launches in Marysville

Acura has begun launched production of the high-performance 2021 TLX 2.0T sports sedan at Honda’s Marysville plant, with workers at the Honda Anna plant making two powertrains for the new model.
Honda said the 2021 TLX will arrive at dealerships Sept. 28 with a manufacturer suggested retail price starting at $37,5001.
Designed and developed in Ohio and California, the 2021 TLX is built on what Honda call its new, Acura-exclusive platform engineered for Type S levels of performance.
“The new TLX, as well as the TLX Type S high performance variant, will be built exclusively at the Marysville auto plant, and will be the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sport sedan in the brand’s 35-year history,” Honda said in its recent announcement.
Auto industry publications are taking notice.
“Acura gives its best-selling TLX sedan a full redesign for 2021,” Car and Driver magazine said recently. “The latest generation was nicknamed the ’seven-second knockout’ during development, because the the company intends it to be significantly more exciting than the version it replaces.”
“We are incredibly proud to deliver Precision Crafted Performance for our Acura clients with a TLX that sets a new bar for performance and premium quality in an Acura sedan,” Marysville Auto Plant General Manager Bill Easdale said in Honda’s announcement.
Workers at Honda’s Anna plant located an hour’s drive north of Dayton will build both powertrains for the new TLX.
Those includes a 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC Turbo powering the standard TLX and a 3.0-liter Turbo for the TLX Type S expected to arrive next spring.
“On behalf of everyone who designed and developed this amazing 2021 Acura TLX, seeing the first vehicle roll off the assembly line is a dream come true,” said Marc Ernst, TLX global development leader.
The new model is poised to compete against such rivals as the BMW 3-series and the Audi A4, Car and Driver said.