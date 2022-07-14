Ohio Challenge hot air balloon event: What to know

Pearce called the Ohio Challenge, in its 19th year after 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, Middletown’s “signature event.”

The production technology and cameras attached to the helmets of skydivers will give spectators a behind-the-scenes look at Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team, from the time they prepare to board the planes until they land, Pearce said.

In addition to the video board, four to six planes will perform flyovers at 5 p.m. Saturday at Middletown Regional Airport. Pearce said their stunts will be “just short of aerobatic.”

The Butler County Warbirds will display two vintage planes and guests will be able to purchase ride tickets, he said. Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available for $20.

The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival is Friday and Saturday at Smith Park in Middletown. Sean Askren's hot air balloons, DILLAGAF and Airheads, were inflated during a preview event Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field.

There will be carnival rides and craft vendors both days and a car show on Saturday.

Pearce said the Ohio Challenge will feature 20 balloons, four special shapes. Team Fastrax will perform both nights. Balloonists will perform balloon glows both nights, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

There won’t be a shortage of food and drinks, according to Pearce.

He said there will be 24 food vendors, a mixture of local and regional favorites. Some of those vendors include Brent’s Smokin’ Butts, Combs Barbecue, The Jug, Traveling Cheesecake, Domino’s and Chick-fil-A.

“One of the best varieties we ever had” is how Pearce described the food lineup.

Soft drinks, water and Miller Coors and Budweiser products will be available, he said.

The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon festival is Friday and Saturday at Smith Park in Middletown. Thursday morning, July 14, Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey, with Team Fastrax, performed a jump carrying an American Flag and landed near Sean Askren's hot air balloons, DILLAGAF and Airheads, at Middletown Regional Airport/Hook Field.

At last year’s Ohio Challenge, the Friday scheduled was rained out, then 14,500 people, a record one-day crowd, attended on Saturday.

HOW TO GO:

WHAT: Ohio Challenge

WHERE: Smith Park, Middletown

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday

COST: Walk-ins $5, children under 12 are free. Parking at airport is $15 per vehicle and includes admission for all people in vehicle and free shuttles to Smith Park entrance.

MORE INFORMATION: ohiochallenge.com