Ohio, Dayton home sales enjoy strong October

Around the state, 13 of 16 markets tracked reported upswings in average sales price in October, while 12 posted gains or matched the prior year’s tally in sales activity.

Year to date locally, there have been 14,349 sales, up 2% compared to the same period in 2019 when 14,048 properties closed. Total dollar volume through ten months hit $2.8 billion, a 13% increase from the same period last year.

In the Dayton area, single-family and condominium listing entries totaled 1,806 in October, up less than 1% from October 2019. This pushed the listings through the ten-month period to 17,068, down almost 6% over the same 2019 time period.

The overall MLS inventory at month’s end showed 2,256 active properties available for sale, which translated to a supply of 1.3 months based on October’s resale rate, Dayton Realtors said.