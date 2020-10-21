Ohio enters peak season for deer-related crashes

Last year, there were 19,375 deer-related crashes in the state, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Four of those crashes were deadly and 996 people were injured. Forty-six percent of deer-related crashes took placed in October, November and December.

“I encourage everyone to always be attentive while driving on Ohio’s roadways, especially during this peak time of year for deer-related crashes,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Always use your safety belt and never drive distracted.”