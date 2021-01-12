Ohio opioid overdose deaths hit highest rate in 10 years, task force reports

The jump in opioid overdose deaths also came after the state had seen a drop in the death rate, which had fallen to six to eight deaths over the last two years.

“This is alarming data, and while COVID has rightly captured our attention, we cannot lose sight of the threat the opioid epidemic brings to all areas of Ohio,” Yost said.

Scioto County had the highest death rate during the record-setting spike in 2020, with 35.22 deaths per 100,000 people, according to SCOPE.

Clark and Montgomery counties were among the top 10 counties by death rate. Clark County was eighth with 16.63 deaths per 100,000 and Montgomery County was ninth with 16.07 deaths per 100,000.

The 10 counties with the highest opioid overdose death rate were:

Scioto County: 35.22 deaths per 100,000 people

Fayette County: 20.67 deaths per 100,000 people

Franklin County: 19.43 deaths per 100,000 people

Gallia County: 19.4 deaths per 100,000 people

Ross County: 19.22 deaths per 100,000 people

Trumbull County: 17.12 deaths per 100,000 people

Huron County: 16.77 deaths per 100,000 people

Clark County: 16.63 deaths per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 16.07 deaths per 100,000 people

Mahoning County: 15.49 deaths per 100,000 people

Among Ohio’s 10 largest counties, Montgomery County had the second highest death rate and Butler County was sixth, reporting 13.58 deaths.

The death rate for all 10 of Ohio’s largest counties is the following:

Franklin County: 19.43 deaths per 100,000 people

Montgomery County: 16.07 deaths per 100,000 people

Mahoning County: 15.49 deaths per 100,000 people

Lucas County: 15.39 deaths per 100,000 people

Lorain County: 13.94 deaths per 100,000 people

Butler County: 13.58 deaths per 100,000 people

Hamilton County: 12.21 deaths per 100,000 people

Summit County: 9.97 deaths per 100,000 people

Cuyahoga County: 8.83 deaths per 100,000 people

Stark County: 6.92 deaths per 100,000 people

If you suspect someone is overdosing, call 911. Anyone struggling with substance abuse addiction or who knows someone who needs help can call the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ toll-free help line at 877-275-6364, text 4hope to 741741 or visit www.recoveryisbeautiful.org.