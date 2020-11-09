Ohio Supreme Court vacates ruling against land owner accused of running local bed and breakfast

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against a lower court’s decision against a Montgomery County property owner accused of violating Miami Twp. zoning law.
Darren M. Powlette appealed his minor-misdemeanor conviction on a complaint alleging that he “advertised and operated a bed and breakfast” at Stoney Hill Farm, 7757 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miami Twp., between March 21, 2018 and Dec. 7, 2018, without a conditional-use permit, violating Miami Twp. zoning.
The state’s supreme court on Friday vacated the judgement of the Miamisburg Municipal Court, concluding that the trial court “should not have permitted amendment of the dates in the complaint not contemplated by the events intended to be reflected in the refiled complaint.”
In its ruling, it said that the trial court erred in finding Powlette guilty of violating Miami Twp. zoning for unlawfully using his property as a bed and breakfast without a required conditional use certificate during the charged time period.
Accordingly, the Supreme Court said, it sustained Powlette’s first assignment of error — the contention that the trial court erred in allowing the prosecutor to amend the complaint to include offense dates past the date that was sworn to in the complaint — insofar as it challenges the amendment of the complaint.