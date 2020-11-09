X

Ohio Supreme Court vacates ruling against land owner accused of running local bed and breakfast

The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday vacated a Miamisburg Municipal County ruling against the owner of Stoney Hill Fam in Miami Twp., which previously has been convicted by the lower court for violating the township's zoning codes. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Eric Schwartzberg

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled against a lower court’s decision against a Montgomery County property owner accused of violating Miami Twp. zoning law.

Darren M. Powlette appealed his minor-misdemeanor conviction on a complaint alleging that he “advertised and operated a bed and breakfast” at Stoney Hill Farm, 7757 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miami Twp., between March 21, 2018 and Dec. 7, 2018, without a conditional-use permit, violating Miami Twp. zoning.

The state’s supreme court on Friday vacated the judgement of the Miamisburg Municipal Court, concluding that the trial court “should not have permitted amendment of the dates in the complaint not contemplated by the events intended to be reflected in the refiled complaint.”

In its ruling, it said that the trial court erred in finding Powlette guilty of violating Miami Twp. zoning for unlawfully using his property as a bed and breakfast without a required conditional use certificate during the charged time period.

Explore5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio passes 250,000 cases, over 30,000 cases since Nov. 2

Accordingly, the Supreme Court said, it sustained Powlette’s first assignment of error — the contention that the trial court erred in allowing the prosecutor to amend the complaint to include offense dates past the date that was sworn to in the complaint — insofar as it challenges the amendment of the complaint.

ExplorePfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.