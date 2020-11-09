Ohio Supreme Court vacates ruling against land owner accused of running local bed and breakfast

Darren M. Powlette appealed his minor-misdemeanor conviction on a complaint alleging that he “advertised and operated a bed and breakfast” at Stoney Hill Farm, 7757 Upper Miamisburg Road, Miami Twp., between March 21, 2018 and Dec. 7, 2018, without a conditional-use permit, violating Miami Twp. zoning.

The state’s supreme court on Friday vacated the judgement of the Miamisburg Municipal Court, concluding that the trial court “should not have permitted amendment of the dates in the complaint not contemplated by the events intended to be reflected in the refiled complaint.”