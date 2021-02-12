Ohio to add Rite Aid, more Kroger pharmacies as COVID-19 providers

An exact timeline of when the vaccine will be available at Rite Aid or all Kroger pharmacies has not been released yet.

As of Thursday, there are 878 coronavirus vaccine providers in Ohio, according to the state health department.

Next week Ohio is scheduled to receive 223,025 first doses, the governor said Thursday. It’s about 10,000 more vaccines than the state received this week.

As the state has more vaccines coming in, Ohio will bigger, mass vaccination sites, the governor said.

More than 1,161,000 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 374,380 people in the state who have completed the vaccine.