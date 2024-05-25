Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Regional Final

Division I

Youngstown

Youngstown

Fairfield 1, Centerville 0

Clyde

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9, Perrysburg 1

Columbus

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 5, Lancaster 0

Division II

Dayton

Spring. Kenton Ridge 6, Granville 2

Macedonia

Canfield 3, Medina Buckeye 0

Shelby

Bryan 4, Lexington 1

Pickerington

Circleville Logan Elm 7, Dover 3

Division III

Findlay

Oak Harbor 12, West Jefferson 2

Centerville

Baltimore Liberty Union 9, Casstown Miami East 7

Athens

S. Webster 4, Wheelersburg 3

Berea

Canfield South Range 1, Warren Champion 0

Division IV

Pickerington

Strasburg-Franklin 6, Portsmouth Notre Dame 3

Clayton

Minster 5, New Madison Tri-Village 1

Berea

Viena Mathews 4, Can. Cent. Cath. 1

Rossford

Monroeville 6, Carey 5

