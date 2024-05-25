Friday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Regional Final
Division I
Youngstown
Youngstown
Fairfield 1, Centerville 0
Clyde
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9, Perrysburg 1
Columbus
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 5, Lancaster 0
Division II
Dayton
Spring. Kenton Ridge 6, Granville 2
Macedonia
Canfield 3, Medina Buckeye 0
Shelby
Bryan 4, Lexington 1
Pickerington
Circleville Logan Elm 7, Dover 3
Division III
Findlay
Oak Harbor 12, West Jefferson 2
Centerville
Baltimore Liberty Union 9, Casstown Miami East 7
Athens
S. Webster 4, Wheelersburg 3
Berea
Canfield South Range 1, Warren Champion 0
Division IV
Pickerington
Strasburg-Franklin 6, Portsmouth Notre Dame 3
Clayton
Minster 5, New Madison Tri-Village 1
Berea
Viena Mathews 4, Can. Cent. Cath. 1
Rossford
Monroeville 6, Carey 5
