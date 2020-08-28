Omega Music moves Record Store Day online, closes due to coronavirus

Omega Music announced Friday it was closed and will have Record Store Day vinyl online after a worker was exposed to coronavirus.
“Well, sometimes things don’t work out the way you want them to,” the store posted on social media. “One of our people has become ill and one in their household has tested positive.”
Well, sometimes things don't work out the way you want them to. One of our people has become ill and one in their...Posted by OMEGA MUSIC on Friday, August 28, 2020
The staff member worked Tuesday and had brief contact with other workers.
“With the safety of everyone in mind, we think it’s best to play it safe and get everyone tested,” a statement from Omega read.
As a result, the store will be closed for Record Store Day on Saturday.
Vinyl will be available online at OmegaMusicDayton.com at 1 p.m. Saturday. Customers can have records shipped to them or can pick them up with the store reopens.