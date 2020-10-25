One dead after crash involving semi-trailer and motorcycle in Harrison Twp.

One person is dead after a crash involving a semi-trailer and a motorcycle on Webster Street, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office. Officers initially responded to the scene on a report of a pedestrian strike but later discovered it was a crash between the motorcycle and semi-trailer.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not yet been identified.
There is no word at this time as to the cause of the crash. The incident remains under the investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.