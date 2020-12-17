One person taken to hospital after Riverside fire

One person was taken to a hospital after firefighters were called to an address at 4420 Fair Park Ave. In Riverside at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, said Riverside fire department battalion chief Brett Wenzler.
Wenzler said he was not able to elaborate further on the person’s condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Wenzler said he could not give an estimate as to how much damage the home had incurred, but said the house is not livable at this point.
There was both smoke and fire on scene when the fire department arrived, he said.