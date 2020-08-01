Oregon District Survivor: ‘I continue to fight’

I was recently given the leadership position of being our group’s survivor membership lead. It’s been incredible being a part of a group of people all working toward the common goal of implementing better gun safety among communities and fighting for laws that ensure more gun safety in this country. While the fight for these laws is slow, it would be a hell of a lot slower without people like us working toward the action we need to see.

The mantra I have stuck by is, “Nothing changes if nothing changes,” which is why I continue to fight for these necessary changes every single day. I am thankful for every single person in my life who has been a part of helping me heal from this horrific night. I am thankful to have the opportunity to fight for change. And most importantly, I am thankful every day that my friends and I are still alive.

Dayton native Christina Huelsman was in the Oregon District the night of the mass shooting with friends. The 22-year-old Oakwood High School graduate fled Ned Peppers shortly after shots rang out. She now lives in Milwaukee, where she works for Kohl’s headquarters in their buying offices.