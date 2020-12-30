X

OSHP: Plan ahead to avoid impaired driving this New Year’s Eve

By Kristen Spicker

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking motorists to plan ahead and designate a sober driver this New Year’s holiday to avoid driving impaired.

While many people may be celebrating differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, troopers will still be out working to keep Ohio roads safe.

Last year, four people were killed in four fatal crashes over the holiday. Three of those crashes were related to OVIs, according to OSHP.

Troopers made 124 OVI arrests last year between Dec. 31 through Jan. 1.

To avoid driving impaired, people should pick a sober driver or make other arrangements before starting the celebration.

“Driving sober saves lives and will make our roads safer,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro. “We cannot fight this battle against impaired driving on our own. We need your commitment to make our roads safe.”

