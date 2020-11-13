Pandemic doesn’t slow business couple as they open two area stores

Their very first business started in the basement of her home in 2016. They created hand pressed items from framed printed burlap pieces to tea towels. They would go to community gatherings and posted their products online.

“We started to realize there was an opportunity there,” Ryan said.

Their first pressed item was the shape of Ohio with Ohio written on the inside on a rectangular piece of burlap.

The new plant and home store, Ivy Court, located at 8941 Anneliese Way in Clayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

Her love of house plants coupled with their business birthed the idea of Ivy Court.

“I think too its just a good marriage of the plants and the product that we make. It’s just a great combination I think for people with the plant and home, they’re unique pieces too,” he said.

Their stores carry a wide range of plants, some apparel, notebooks, doormats, and potting for plants. Their most popular items are air plants which need minimal water and don’t need a pot of dirt or sunlight. They are soaked in water for 30 minutes once a week and are ready to sit in any room in the house.

“I think you’re starting to see a a shift in people starting to decorate with green,” Courtney said.

In addition to their items and plants, they carry products from about 20 other small businesses throughout the country, but mainly in Ohio. “Since we are makers ourselves, it was really important to include high quality goods from other small businesses," she said.

Ryan said friends and family members thought that it wasn’t a good time to open a business given the country’s current state, but they forged on opening both stores and getting good business in both locations.

“A lot of people have actually come in and said ‘this place brings me joy, I can come in and take my mind of of everything that’s going on.' You can come here and find things that make you happy. It’s a lot more than us selling stuff,” Courtney said.

The store is open throughout the week and by appointment only on Mondays to help customers feel comfortable shopping during the pandemic. “We did that for elderly or somebody that maybe has underlying immune issues that has concerns about coming in and shopping with other customers being in,” Ryan said.

Early next year the Hart’s plan to open a third Ivy Court location in Troy.