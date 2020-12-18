Partly sunny, cold today after early-morning flurries; Rain to return Saturday night

After some early-morning flurries, today will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight, we will see more clouds, but conditions will otherwise be very similar with temperatures only dipping slightly to around 30 degrees.
Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer, with a high near 43 degrees.
After dark, though, chances of rain will rise quickly, making showers likely around midnight. Temperatures will fall to around 36 degrees.
Starting early Sunday, the NWS predicted rain chances will mostly fall away before dawn, with any remaining chances dwindling throughout the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high of around 43 degrees.
Sunday night is expected to be cloudy and quiet, with a low of around 32 degrees.