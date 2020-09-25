Partly sunny, warm through weekend; Chance for showers Sunday night

Today it will be partly sunny and warm, with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will also be partly cloudy as temperatures falling to around 59 degrees.
Tomorrow we will see fewer clouds and warmer temperatures, with highs around 84 degrees and lows of around 63 degrees overnight.
On Sunday, during the day we will continue to see sun and warm temperatures, with partly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.
However, we will also see a slight chance of a showers starting just before nightfall. Rain chances will rise gradually through the night and into the early hours of Monday.