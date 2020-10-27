X

Person found dead after Fairborn apartment fire

One person is dead following an early morning fire at a Fairborn apartment complex on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. STAFF PHOTO / MARSHALL GORBY

By Kristen Spicker

A person was found dead in a Fairborn apartment after a fire in the unit early Tuesday morning.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Fairborn fire crews and police responded to the apartment in the 700 block West Xenia Drive around 1:35 a.m. The incident was initially reported as a medic call, but turned into a structure fire, according to the fire department.

Fire crews were working to extinguish flames when police arrived on the scene.

While investigating the fire, the apartment’s only occupant was found dead.

Fairborn firefighters and police are continuing to investigate the fire. We will update this story as we learn more details.

