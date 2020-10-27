X

1 dead after overnight crash in Harrison Twp.

By Kristen Spicker

One person is dead after a Jeep crashed on Webster Street overnight in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5100 block of Webster Street around 11:40 p.m. on a reported of a single vehicle crash.

Once on the scene, deputies found a 2002 Jeep Liberty on the east side of the road with heavy damage. The driver of the Jeep was dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional details about the victim were not released.

An initial investigation indicated that the Jeep was going south on Webster Street when it went left of center and apparently lost control, hitting a utility pole before coming to a stop.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the crash. We will update this story as more information is available.

