Planned Parenthood offering hormone therapy treatment

“A growing consensus of research clearly demonstrates that gender-affirming care produces positive mental health outcomes while decreasing depressive symptoms and suicide risk,” Sam Brinton, vice president of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, said.

In November 2020, the organization started offering hormone therapy at four of its southwest affiliates, including the Dayton Health Center. So far, a total of 39 patients have been treated in southwest Ohio.

“I think that organizations that really serve to protect and provide support for more marginalized communities are vitally important,” Stubbs said, “particularly Planned Parenthood who is providing health care for trans folk that might be otherwise unavailable to them is immeasurable.”

Liner said hormone therapy is generally a safe treatment available to transgender men and women, non-binary, and gender fluid patients alike.

Patients may schedule their first appointment online where a patient navigator will go over topics such as insurance, medical history, and treatment procedures.

For additional information, contact the Dayton Health Center at (937) 226-0780.