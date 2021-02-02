Planned Parenthood offering hormone therapy treatment

Planned Parenthood has started offering hormone therapy treatment at its Dayton Health Center to support Ohio’s LGBTQ+ communities.
“We know for a person in the transgender community to be able to be their true selves and be their true healthier selves, it’s important to not only have access to hormone therapy, but to also have access to health care in general,” Sharon Liner, medical director of Planned Parenthood’s southwest Ohio affiliate, said.
In a study conducted by the Movement Advancement Project, an organization focused on the progression of LGBTQ+, Ohio scored low when measuring the state’s gender equality standards and protections.
“Statewide protections [for LGBTQ+] are nonexistent,” Darius Stubbs, vice chairman of TransOhio, said. “In terms of states of the same size, the same population density, I would say that Ohio is not as inclusive in general.”
As part of Planned Parenthood’s goal to increase inclusivity, the organization has sought to provide medical care to the LGBTQ+ communities that need it.
“A growing consensus of research clearly demonstrates that gender-affirming care produces positive mental health outcomes while decreasing depressive symptoms and suicide risk,” Sam Brinton, vice president of Advocacy and Government Affairs for The Trevor Project, said.
In November 2020, the organization started offering hormone therapy at four of its southwest affiliates, including the Dayton Health Center. So far, a total of 39 patients have been treated in southwest Ohio.
“I think that organizations that really serve to protect and provide support for more marginalized communities are vitally important,” Stubbs said, “particularly Planned Parenthood who is providing health care for trans folk that might be otherwise unavailable to them is immeasurable.”
Liner said hormone therapy is generally a safe treatment available to transgender men and women, non-binary, and gender fluid patients alike.
Patients may schedule their first appointment online where a patient navigator will go over topics such as insurance, medical history, and treatment procedures.
For additional information, contact the Dayton Health Center at (937) 226-0780.