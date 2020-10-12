Plea hearings set in two corruption cases

Explore Three new indictments expand Dayton public corruption probe

Rauch owns Steve Rauch Inc., SRI and Rauch Trucking. He and the Camerons were each indicted on one of count conspiracy to commit mail fraud and six counts of mail fraud, all felonies.

The indictment alleges that Rauch used Green Star’s minority-owned status to win demolition contracts from the city of Dayton and other government entities between 2012 and 2014, years that Sutton Cameron was Trotwood mayor.

Rauch and the Camerons are accused of producing false documentation to make it appear Green Star had done work that Rauch had done, and Rauch is accused of paying them a fee or forgiving debt rather than paying them the amount called for in the contract, according to the indictment.

Seven people were indicted in the federal investigation. Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former state Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn were convicted after pleading guilty and sentenced to prison. Dayton businessman Brian Higgins pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

