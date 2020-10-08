Voter protection hotline provides legal help to local voters

The coalition includes the League of Women Voters, NAACP, Common Cause, and local groups and individuals. It is part of the Ohio Voter Coalition.

“The organization began in 2004. It works to protect the right to vote with the goal of making sure that all those who are registered are able to vote and that all those votes are counted,” said Ellis Jacobs, senior attorney at the public interest law firm Advocates for Basic Legal Equality in Dayton. “We work with the Montgomery and Greene County Boards of Elections before Election Day, respond to voter concerns and questions called into the 1-866 OUR -VOTE hotline during the early voting period and on Election Day.”