Voter protection hotline provides legal help to local voters

Voters who have problems or concerns about voting in Montgomery and Greene counties can contact the Miami Valley Voter Protection Coalition, a nonpartisan coalition that operates a voter assistance hotline during the weeks leading up to Election Day.
The coalition includes the League of Women Voters, NAACP, Common Cause, and local groups and individuals. It is part of the Ohio Voter Coalition.
“The organization began in 2004. It works to protect the right to vote with the goal of making sure that all those who are registered are able to vote and that all those votes are counted,” said Ellis Jacobs, senior attorney at the public interest law firm Advocates for Basic Legal Equality in Dayton. “We work with the Montgomery and Greene County Boards of Elections before Election Day, respond to voter concerns and questions called into the 1-866 OUR -VOTE hotline during the early voting period and on Election Day.”
Voters can call the hotline to report problems voting, voter intimidation, issues with voting machines or ballots. The group can provide legal help and other resources to voters.
The hotline is open now and will assist voters during early voting. On Election Day volunteers from the coalition also will be outside the 100 foot perimeter at some of the larger polling sites answering questions and helping voters resolve problems, Jacobs said. For example, he said voters may have questions about mandatory identification or what to do if they’ve been required to vote on a provisional ballot.
County board of elections officials will also be at polling places or board offices to handle voter questions and concerns.
