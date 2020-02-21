Former mayor, local contractor’s federal trial moved to November

Rauch and Sutton Cameron both declined comment about their cases, and she also would not comment on why her husband has not appeared in court. Prosecutors have also declined comment on that.

Former Trotwood Mayor Joyce Sutton Cameron. She was mayor from March 2010 to Jan. 2, 2016. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF TROTWOOD.

The indictment alleges that Rauch used Green Star’s minority-owned status to win demolition contracts from the city of Dayton and other government entities between 2012 and 2014, years that Sutton Cameron was Trotwood mayor.

Rauch and the Camerons are accused of producing false documentation to make it appear Green Star had done work that Rauch had done, and Rauch is accused of paying them a fee or forgiving debt rather than paying them the amount called for in the contract, according to the indictment.

Seven people were indicted in the federal investigation. Three — former Dayton City Commissioner Joey D. Williams, former State Rep. Clayton Luckie and former Dayton city employee RoShawn Winburn — were convicted after pleading guilty. Dayton businessman Brian Higgins pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

