Police: Hamilton County shooting suspect fled scene, stole vehicle and set a house on fire

At least one woman is dead after she was shot to death on Montgomery Road in Sycamore Township on Monday evening. The suspect involved fled the area and stole a car on Euclid before driving to Home Street and setting a house on fire, officials said.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said a man shot and killed a woman in the 7700 block of Montgomery Road just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday.
“The victim was shot outside the residence here,” said Charmaine McGuffey, Hamilton County Sheriff. “The victim, apparently, as I know it, was known to the suspect.”
From there, McGuffey said, the suspect ran from the scene.
Ten minutes later, he stole a car at gunpoint on Euclid, which the suspect used to drive nearby to Home Street in Silverton, where he set what police believe is his own house on fire, McGuffey said.
“We’ve been spending all our energy to get to the crime scenes,” said McGuffey. “Making sure we collect evidence. Do our due diligence at each.”
Police said the suspect is now in custody, but did not provide additional details on how the three scenes are connected or any victims involved.
“I have no idea why he did what he did,” said McGuffey. “But we’ll certainly find out.”