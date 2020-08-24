Man injured in Dayton shooting transported to hospital

“Once the crews arrived on scene they did find the victim in one of the vehicles here on the street,” Beavers said. “They had the medics come in. They immediately removed him to the hospital.”

Dayton’s homicide unit, violent crimes bureau and street officers responded to the shooting and are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

Some crews are also searching for a possible suspect or suspects, who are believed to have fled on foot, Beavers said.

The north side of Mayfair Road is closed at West Hillcrest Avenue as police investigate the incident.

Yellow evidence tags were in the road at the intersection and near a black car.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.