Police investigating after woman stabbed in Dayton

Dayton police are investigation after a woman was stabbed while at an apartment Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive around 4:15 p.m. after a caller reported that a woman was stabbed in the torso and was having difficulty breathing, according to a police incident report.
Additional details on the woman’s injuries were not released.
The caller identified the suspect as a white male wearing a green Nike jacket, according to the report. He reportedly left the apartment on foot and was last seen heading east on Needmore Road.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.