Police investigating reported shooting on Ardmore Avenue

Police and evidence crews are investigating after a shooting was reported on Ardmore Avenue in Dayton Tuesday morning.
Officers were called for the first block of South Ardmore Avenue around 7:20 a.m.
They were unable to find a victim at the scene. Police scanner traffic indicated that a person was dropped off at the hospital shortly after with a gunshot wound to the thigh. It was not clear if it was related to the gunfire reported on Ardmore Avenue.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.