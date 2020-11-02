X

Police investigating stabbing reported in Dayton

Police are investigating after a stabbing was reported on Sheridan Avenue in Dayton on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The victim was found shortly after on South Smithville Road. STAFF PHOTO / JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law | 13 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Dayton police are investigating after a stabbing was reported on Sheridan Avenue Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue around 11:40 a.m. after person was reportedly stabbed with a butcher knife.

Initial police scanner traffic indicated the victim drove off. They were later found in the 1800 block of South Smithville Road.

Details on the person’s injuries are not available at this time. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.

