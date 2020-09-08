Missing Dayton man who is legally blind last heard from Sunday

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Dayton man who is legally blind and was last heard from on Sunday evening.
Vincent R. Boykin’s parents went to check on him around 9:30 a.m., but he was not at his Rockland Drive home.
Boykin can only see shadows and also has mental health challenges.
He is a 41-year-old Black man, 6′4, has dark hair and weighs about 205 pounds.
An 18-year-old who was the subject of a Missing Critical Alert issued by Dayton police Friday is also still missing.
Hanna Hightower left the Oxford Avenue area on Sept. 1 and hasn’t returned.
She has autism and was last seen wearing a gray hood, purple pajama pants and brown boots.
Anyone who sees Boykin or Hightower should call 911 or 937-333-COPS.