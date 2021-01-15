Police not investigating Catholic priest placed on leave after allegation surfaces

A spokesman for the archdiocese said they had no further details to release at this time about the allegation.

The investigation comes as Ron Albino, principal at St. Peter School in Huber Heights, was found dead Wednesday morning in a vehicle at Charleston Falls in Miami County. His death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

“Please pray for our school and parish community and for the family and friends of our beloved principal, Mr. Albino. We will miss his stories and anecdotes, his jovial greetings and willingness to help anyone in need,” the school in a statement on its website.